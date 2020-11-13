Aéroports de Paris SA Calendar of financial publications and events for the year 2021
FINANCIAL RELEASE
13 November 2020
Aéroports de Paris SA
Calendar of financial publications and events for the year 2021
Results, revenues and general meeting:
2020 Annual results
- Publication on 17 February 2021, after Paris Stock Exchange closing
- Analysts meeting on 18 February 2021
- Quiet period from 20 January to 17 February 2021
2021 First quarter revenue
- Publication on 28 April 2021, before markets opening
- Conference call at 8:30 am (CET)
- Quiet period from 16 to 28 April 2021
Annual general meeting of shareholders: 11 May 2021
2021 Half-year results
- Publication on 28 July 2021, after Paris Stock Exchange closing
- Analysts meeting on 29 July 2021, at 9:00 am (CET)
- Quiet period from 1 to 28 July 2021
2021 9-Month revenue
- Publication on 22 October 2021, before markets opening
- Conference call at 8:30 am (CET)
- Quiet period from 8 October to 22 October 2021
Monthly traffic figures:
December 2020 traffic figures: 18 January 2021
January 2021 traffic figures: 16 February 2021
February 2021 traffic figures: 16 March 2021
March 2021 traffic figures: 15 April 2021
April 2021 traffic figures: 17 May 2021
May 2021 traffic figures: 16 June 2021
June 2021 traffic figures: 15 July 2021
