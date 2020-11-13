Aéroports de Paris SA Calendar of financial publications and events for the year 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 13.11.2020, 17:30 | 61 | 0 | 0 13.11.2020, 17:30 |

FINANCIAL RELEASE 13 November 2020 Aéroports de Paris SA

Calendar of financial publications and events for the year 2021 Results, revenues and general meeting: 2020 Annual results Publication on 17 February 2021, after Paris Stock Exchange closing

Analysts meeting on 18 February 2021

Quiet period from 20 January to 17 February 2021 2021 First quarter revenue Publication on 28 April 2021, before markets opening

Conference call at 8:30 am (CET)

Quiet period from 16 to 28 April 2021 Annual general meeting of shareholders: 11 May 2021 2021 Half-year results Publication on 28 July 2021, after Paris Stock Exchange closing

Analysts meeting on 29 July 2021, at 9:00 am (CET)

Quiet period from 1 to 28 July 2021 2021 9-Month revenue Publication on 22 October 2021, before markets opening

Conference call at 8:30 am (CET)

Quiet period from 8 October to 22 October 2021 Monthly traffic figures: December 2020 traffic figures: 18 January 2021

January 2021 traffic figures: 16 February 2021

February 2021 traffic figures: 16 March 2021

March 2021 traffic figures: 15 April 2021

April 2021 traffic figures: 17 May 2021

May 2021 traffic figures: 16 June 2021

June 2021 traffic figures: 15 July 2021 Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2 Aeroports de Paris ADP Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de







Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer