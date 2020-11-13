 

Aéroports de Paris SA Calendar of financial publications and events for the year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 17:30  |  61   |   |   


FINANCIAL RELEASE

13 November 2020

Aéroports de Paris SA
Calendar of financial publications and events for the year 2021

Results, revenues and general meeting:

2020 Annual results

  • Publication on 17 February 2021, after Paris Stock Exchange closing
  • Analysts meeting on 18 February 2021
  • Quiet period from 20 January to 17 February 2021

2021 First quarter revenue

  • Publication on 28 April 2021, before markets opening
  • Conference call at 8:30 am (CET)
  • Quiet period from 16 to 28 April 2021

Annual general meeting of shareholders: 11 May 2021

2021 Half-year results

  • Publication on 28 July 2021, after Paris Stock Exchange closing
  • Analysts meeting on 29 July 2021, at 9:00 am (CET)
  • Quiet period from 1 to 28 July 2021

2021 9-Month revenue

  • Publication on 22 October 2021, before markets opening
  • Conference call at 8:30 am (CET)
  • Quiet period from 8 October to 22 October 2021

Monthly traffic figures:

December 2020 traffic figures:                                      18 January 2021
January 2021 traffic figures:                                         16 February 2021
February 2021 traffic figures:                                        16 March 2021
March 2021 traffic figures:                                            15 April 2021
April 2021 traffic figures:                                               17 May 2021
May 2021 traffic figures:                                                16 June 2021
June 2021 traffic figures:                                               15 July 2021

Seite 1 von 2
Aeroports de Paris ADP Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aéroports de Paris SA Calendar of financial publications and events for the year 2021 FINANCIAL RELEASE 13 November 2020 Aéroports de Paris SACalendar of financial publications and events for the year 2021 Results, revenues and general meeting: 2020 Annual results Publication on 17 February 2021, after Paris Stock Exchange …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public ...
PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Iron Ore Pelletization Torch Business
Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test Receives Brazilian MAPA ...
Kandi Technologies Announces the Closing of a Registered Direct Placement of $60 Million of Common ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP takes note of the decision of the majority of the representative trade unions not to sign all three agreements
03.11.20
Information regarding the voting rights and shares as of 31 October 2020
23.10.20
Aéroports de Paris SA: Consolidated revenue over the first 9 months of 2020 impacted by the crisis linked to the CoVid-19 epidemic