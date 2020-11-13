Befimmo SA Transparency regulation
Pursuant to the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant participations and the introduction of a 3% statutory declaration threshold in the articles of association of Befimmo SA, Befimmo announces that it has received, on 11 November 2020, a transparency declaration from Norges Bank. This declaration was done following the upward crossing of the declaration thresholds of 3% on 9 November 2020.
