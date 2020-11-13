CHMP Adopted Positive Opinion for ELZONRIS (tagraxofusp), for the Treatment of Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm (BPDCN)

FLORENCE, Italy, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Menarini Group, a privately held Italian pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, announced today that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion on the approval of ELZONRIS (tagraxofusp) as monotherapy for the first-line treatment of adult patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN), an aggressive hematologic malignancy with dismal outcomes. The positive opinion from the CHMP was based on the largest prospective clinical trial ever conducted in patients with treatment-naïve or previously-treated BPDCN.

- If approved by the European Commission, ELZONRIS will be the first approved treatment for patients with BPDCN, and the first approved CD123-targeted therapy, in Europe

The CHMP opinion will now be reviewed by the European Commission, which has the authority to grant marketing authorization for human medicines throughout the European Union (EU). If approved, ELZONRIS will be the first and only treatment for BPDCN, and the first approved CD123-targeted therapy, available across the EU, to address this high unmet medical need.

"Today's CHMP positive opinion is an important milestone for European patients suffering from BPDCN, and demonstrates our strong commitment to improve the lives of people affected by difficult-to-treat cancers", commented Elcin Barker Ergun, CEO of the Menarini Group. "BPDCN is a rare and aggressive disease with currently no approved therapeutic options across the EU. For this reason, we are particularly thrilled to be one step closer to making ELZONRIS available for BPDCN patients".

ELZONRIS is a targeted therapy directed to CD123, first commercially launched in the United States by Stemline Therapeutics, now part of the Menarini Group. Under the terms of the acquisition, Stemline shareholders received one non-tradeable Contingent Value Right (CVR) entitling each holder to $1.00 per share in cash upon completion of the first sale of ELZONRIS in any EU5 country after European Commission approval.

ELZONRIS was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2018, where it is currently available for the treatment of BPDCN in adult and pediatric patients, two years or older.