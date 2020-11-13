 

CRU explains how to understand India's complex carbon emissions problem

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 18:11  |  34   |   |   

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- India's coal-dependent power infrastructure gives the country a high-carbon intensity for metal production. CRU's Global Carbon Emissions Service will help to solve this complex power puzzle.

CRU explains how to understand Indias complex carbon emissions problem

Data from CRU's Global Carbon Emissions Service shows the average intensity of CO2 emissions from Indian aluminium production is 48% higher than the global average. This is unsurprising as a significant proportion of India's power production is coal-based.

Indeed, India's environmental and developmental context is visible in the country's power mix. For example, hydropower, which globally reduces carbon emissions in aluminium production, is a power source which brings its own share of problems in India. And while India does not have a carbon tax as defined in the rest of the world, there are other ways in which India does tax carbon in coal.

Indian aluminium producers can reduce their emissions, but the approach may be very different to other parts of the world. In this Insight, CRU explores the challenges and seeks to answer some of the most pressing questions.

Indian power generation growth will be primarily coal-based

The growth in power generation in India is expected to be primarily driven by coal. While there is competition expected to come from renewables – particularly from solar and wind – the share of coal is expected to remain high. Though the share of power from coal is expected to reduce only to 59% by 2030 (compared to 70% in 2019), actual power production from coal is expected to increase from 1,166 TWhr in 2019 to 1,492 TWhr in 2030.

Read the full story: https://www.crugroup.com/knowledge-and-insights/insights/2020/cru-explains-how-to-understand-india-s-complex-carbon-emissions-problem/ 

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

Since our foundation by Robert Perlman in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 260 experts and has more than 10 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia – our office in Beijing opened in 2004.

When facing critical business decisions, you can rely on our first-hand knowledge to give you a complete view of a commodity market. And you can engage with our experts directly, for the full picture and a personalised response.

CRU – big enough to deliver a high quality service, small enough to care about all of our customers.

CRU Logo

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1334215/CRU_Indias_carbon_emissions.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/536199/CRU_Logo.jpg


 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CRU explains how to understand India's complex carbon emissions problem LONDON, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - India's coal-dependent power infrastructure gives the country a high-carbon intensity for metal production. CRU's Global Carbon Emissions Service will help to solve this complex power puzzle. Data from CRU's …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PortAventura World announces that the entire resort is carbon-neutral
Natura &Co significantly outperforms global CFT market in Q3 with strong sales growth and margin ...
Univar Solutions and Fluid Energy Group Announce New Agreement for Enviro-Syn Modified / Synthetic ...
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Cloud-native Application ...
Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market worth $948 million by 2025 - Exclusive ...
DJI's Latest AGRAS T20 Drone Makes Agricultural Spraying Easier, Smarter And Safer
Huawei's Ken Hu: 5G Creates New Value for Industries and New Growth Opportunities
Light is life! Dutch city of Eindhoven connects the world with largest site-specific lighting ...
Adagio Medical Raises $42.5 Million In Series E Financing
ICT International European operation is now ready to offer their Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19 ...
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
SDLG Set to Open Its Grand Pavilion at bauma CHINA 2020
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods