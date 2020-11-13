 

DGAP-DD VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.11.2020 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Herr
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): von Witzleben

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

b) LEI
529900W51PINCFFALS96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Call-Option underlying: VERBIO-common share ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6 basicprice: 22,00 EUR1) / 22,50 EUR2) / 23,00 EUR3) Due date: June 18,2021 , UTC+1

b) Nature of the transaction
Short Call

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.7190 EUR 120330.00 EUR
1.5320 EUR 107240.00 EUR
1.3630 EUR 54420.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.5672 EUR 282090.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-12; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


13.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)
04109 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.verbio.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63569  13.11.2020 

