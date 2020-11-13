 

LSB Industries to Participate in Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference on Thursday, November 19th

LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that its Executive Vice President & CFO, Cheryl Maguire will participate in a fireside chat during the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm ET.

Ms. Maguire will be available for one-on-one meetings all day. To schedule a meeting please contact your Sidoti institutional sales representative or Fred Buonocore at fbuonocore@equityny.com.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, and at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_w86QU1JjSKiGXOLfzkUGNA . An archived recording of this will also be available following the live webcast in the investor relations section of the company's website at www.lsbindustries.com.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.

