 

Agent Information Software (AIFS) Publishes 2020 Third Quarter Financials

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 18:00  |  25   |   |   

Parent Company of Auto-Graphics releases 3rd Quarter 2020 financial results

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The parent company of Auto-Graphics, Inc. (A-G), Agent Information Software (AIFS) released their earnings for the third quarter of 2020, ending September 30, 2020.   AIFS’ sub-company Auto-Graphics, Inc., is an industry-leading provider of library automation software. A-G was the first to provide Cloud-based library resource sharing solutions.  

In spite of the increasing COVID-19 pandemic, AIFS reported a YTD net income of $250k with an EBITDA of $847k that represented 21.1% of sales at quarter end. Cash flow remained strong YTD as the company increased its focus on costs. AIFS reported EPS of $0.06 on weighted average shares outstanding of 4,474,577.

The company’s versatile AGent Library Software Platform continues to provide solutions that empower libraries across North America, to provide more products and services to their communities.   A-G had success in cross selling SHAREit, VERSO and MONTAGE to its existing base of customers who needed to provide enhanced services during the pandemic. In addition to company completed an important new implementation of SHAREit as part of another statewide resource sharing initiative.

About Agent Information Software
Founded in 1950 and operating under the name Auto-Graphics, Inc. since 1969, Agent Information Software, Inc. (AIS) came about in 2010 to become Auto-Graphics, Inc. parent company. AIS develops innovative information and data management solutions for multiple platforms that are standards-compliant, built on open systems architecture and available through the Software as a Service (SaaS) hosted delivery model.

AIS’ technical ingenuity and reputation for service excellence make us a trusted partner to more than 11,000 libraries, throughout North America. Customers across multiple industries use their information and data management systems, including a range of library markets such as public, academic, school, special and consortia, and supports the needs of customers in the legal, financial, publishing, aerospace, and manufacturing markets. For more information, please visit www.agentinformationsoftware.com or www.auto-graphics.com.


FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: Bryan Straight

Auto‐Graphics, Inc.

(909) 569‐1535

rbs@auto-graphics.com


Agent Information Software Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Agent Information Software (AIFS) Publishes 2020 Third Quarter Financials Parent Company of Auto-Graphics releases 3rd Quarter 2020 financial resultsRANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The parent company of Auto-Graphics, Inc. (A-G), Agent Information Software (AIFS) released their earnings for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public ...
PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Iron Ore Pelletization Torch Business
Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test Receives Brazilian MAPA ...
Kandi Technologies Announces the Closing of a Registered Direct Placement of $60 Million of Common ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...