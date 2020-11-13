 

Nyrstar Publication of a transparency notification (Article 14, first paragraph, of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings)

Regulated Information

Publication of a transparency notification
(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings)

13 November 2020 at 18.00 CET

Summary of the notification

Nyrstar NV (“Nyrstar” or the “Company”) hereby discloses, in accordance with article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007, that, on 10 November 2020, it has received a transparency notification from Kris Vansanten, Kris Vansanten BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etimar BV, two further unnamed physical persons, Galina maatschap and twenty-six further unnamed physical persons in accordance with articles 6 and 18 of the Law of 2 May 2007.

In their notification, Kris Vansanten, Kris Vansanten BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etimar BV, two further unnamed physical persons, Galina maatschap and twenty-six further unnamed physical persons report that, pursuant to the acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, on 4 November 2020, Kris Vansanten, Kris Vansanten BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etimar BV, two further unnamed physical persons, Galina maatschap and twenty-six further unnamed physical persons hold 13.77% of the voting rights of Nyrstar. Kris Vansanten, Kris Vansanten BV and Quanteus Group BV hold, pursuant to the acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, 7.83% of the voting rights of Nyrstar and have thereby individually crossed the 7.5% threshold.

Content of the notification

The notification dated 10 November 2020 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by
Persons acting in concert

Persons subject to the notification requirement
Kris Vansanten
Kris Vansanten BV
Quanteus Group BV
Physical person
E3V & Partners BV
Physical person
Etimar BV
Physical person
Physical person
Galina maatschap
26 physical persons

Date on which the threshold is crossed
04/11/2020

Threshold that is crossed (in %)  
7.5

Denominator
109,873,001

Notified details  

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction
  # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights
Holders of voting rights   Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities
Kris Vansanten 2,700,570 3,500,000   3.19%  
Kris Vansanten BV 500,000 500,000   0.46%  
Quanteus Group BV 4,100,000 4,599,000   4.19%  
Subtotal 7,300,570 8,599,000   7.83%  
Physical person 755,155 1,285,155   1.17%  
E3V & Partners BV 744,845 821,845   0.75%  
Subtotal 1,500,000 2,107,000   1.92%  
Physical person 0 0   0.00%  
Etimar BV (before “Etienne Schouppe BV”) 110,000 110,000   0.10%  
Subtotal 110,000 110,000   0.10%  
Physical person 26,000 26,000   0.02%  
Physical person 31,000 31,000   0.03%  
Galina maatschap 48,000 48,000   0.04%  
Subtotal 105,000 105,000   0.10%  
Physical person 61,000 61,000   0.06%  
Physical person 720,000 720,000   0.66%  
Physical person 40 40   0.00%  
Physical person 1,784 1,784   0.00%  
Physical person 3,590 3,590   0.00%  
Physical person 2,112 2,112   0.00%  
Physical person 62,000 100,000   0.09%  
Physical person 60,000 60,000   0.05%  
Physical person 100,000 100,000   0.09%  
Physical person 11,086 11,086   0.01%  
Physical person 100,000 100,000   0.09%  
Physical person 105,000 105,000   0.10%  
Physical person 94,879 94,879   0.09%  
Physical person 2,622 2,622   0.00%  
Physical person 100,000 100,000   0.09%  
Physical person 712,028 712,028   0.65%  
Physical person 100,000 100,000   0.09%  
Physical person 700,000 750,000   0.68%  
Physical person   7,133   0.01%  
Physical person   574,409   0.52%  
Physical person   25,911   0.02%  
Physical person   105,000   0.10%  
Physical person   106,100   0.10%  
Physical person   248,000   0.23%  
Physical person   37,726   0.03%  
Physical person   25,300   0.02%  
Physical person   57,556   0.05%  
Subtotal 2,936,141 4,211,276   3,83%  
  TOTAL 15,132,276 0 13,77% 0.00%


B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
financial instruments 		Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement
             
  TOTAL   0 0  
             
  TOTAL (A & B)     # of voting rights % of voting rights  
        15,132,276 13.77%  

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
Kris Vansanten controls for 90% Kris Vansanten bv and for 75% Quanteus Group BV
Physical person controls E3V & Partners BV
Physical person controls Etimar BV – (former “Etienne Schouppe BV”)
Two physical persons control Galina maatschap

Additional information
N/A

Miscellaneous
This press release can be consulted on the website of Nyrstar via https://www.nyrstar.be/en/media/regulatory-releases.

The notifications can be consulted on the website of Nyrstar via https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/s ...

Contact person for questions on the transparency press release, the notification and the shareholder structure of the Company: Company Secretary, company.secretary@nyrstar.com.

About Nyrstar
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms -       Head of External Affairs & Legal                M: +41 79 722 2152  anthony.simms@nyrstar.com

