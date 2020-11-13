Publication of a transparency notification (Article 14, first paragraph, of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings)

Summary of the notification

Nyrstar NV (“Nyrstar” or the “Company”) hereby discloses, in accordance with article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007, that, on 10 November 2020, it has received a transparency notification from Kris Vansanten, Kris Vansanten BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etimar BV, two further unnamed physical persons, Galina maatschap and twenty-six further unnamed physical persons in accordance with articles 6 and 18 of the Law of 2 May 2007.

In their notification, Kris Vansanten, Kris Vansanten BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etimar BV, two further unnamed physical persons, Galina maatschap and twenty-six further unnamed physical persons report that, pursuant to the acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, on 4 November 2020, Kris Vansanten, Kris Vansanten BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etimar BV, two further unnamed physical persons, Galina maatschap and twenty-six further unnamed physical persons hold 13.77% of the voting rights of Nyrstar. Kris Vansanten, Kris Vansanten BV and Quanteus Group BV hold, pursuant to the acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, 7.83% of the voting rights of Nyrstar and have thereby individually crossed the 7.5% threshold.

Content of the notification

The notification dated 10 November 2020 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

Persons acting in concert

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Kris Vansanten

Kris Vansanten BV

Quanteus Group BV

Physical person

E3V & Partners BV

Physical person

Etimar BV

Physical person

Physical person

Galina maatschap

26 physical persons

Date on which the threshold is crossed

04/11/2020

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

7.5

Denominator

109,873,001

Notified details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Kris Vansanten 2,700,570 3,500,000 3.19% Kris Vansanten BV 500,000 500,000 0.46% Quanteus Group BV 4,100,000 4,599,000 4.19% Subtotal 7,300,570 8,599,000 7.83% Physical person 755,155 1,285,155 1.17% E3V & Partners BV 744,845 821,845 0.75% Subtotal 1,500,000 2,107,000 1.92% Physical person 0 0 0.00% Etimar BV (before “Etienne Schouppe BV”) 110,000 110,000 0.10% Subtotal 110,000 110,000 0.10% Physical person 26,000 26,000 0.02% Physical person 31,000 31,000 0.03% Galina maatschap 48,000 48,000 0.04% Subtotal 105,000 105,000 0.10% Physical person 61,000 61,000 0.06% Physical person 720,000 720,000 0.66% Physical person 40 40 0.00% Physical person 1,784 1,784 0.00% Physical person 3,590 3,590 0.00% Physical person 2,112 2,112 0.00% Physical person 62,000 100,000 0.09% Physical person 60,000 60,000 0.05% Physical person 100,000 100,000 0.09% Physical person 11,086 11,086 0.01% Physical person 100,000 100,000 0.09% Physical person 105,000 105,000 0.10% Physical person 94,879 94,879 0.09% Physical person 2,622 2,622 0.00% Physical person 100,000 100,000 0.09% Physical person 712,028 712,028 0.65% Physical person 100,000 100,000 0.09% Physical person 700,000 750,000 0.68% Physical person 7,133 0.01% Physical person 574,409 0.52% Physical person 25,911 0.02% Physical person 105,000 0.10% Physical person 106,100 0.10% Physical person 248,000 0.23% Physical person 37,726 0.03% Physical person 25,300 0.02% Physical person 57,556 0.05% Subtotal 2,936,141 4,211,276 3,83% TOTAL 15,132,276 0 13,77% 0.00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0 TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 15,132,276 13.77%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Kris Vansanten controls for 90% Kris Vansanten bv and for 75% Quanteus Group BV

Physical person controls E3V & Partners BV

Physical person controls Etimar BV – (former “Etienne Schouppe BV”)

Two physical persons control Galina maatschap

Additional information

N/A

Miscellaneous

