New Shaw Stores in Vancouver, Langley, and Nanaimo Make It Easier for Residents to Get Affordable Wireless and Ultrafast Internet

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced that it is continuing to invest in British Columbia to create better retail experiences for connectivity shoppers in Vancouver, Langley, and Nanaimo.

Shaw opened the doors on its 2,025-square-foot retail store at Woodgrove Centre (6631 N Island Hwy) in Nanaimo this week. The new store in Nanaimo follows the opening of a 2,295-square-foot retail store in Langley at Willowbrook Shopping Centre (19705 Fraser Hwy) and another retail store at Shaw Tower in Vancouver (1067 West Cordova Street).

These new retail locations offer a contemporary and inviting environment for customers to explore Shaw’s latest products and services, including Shaw Mobile and Shaw Fibre+ Gig 1.5 internet and other Shaw Internet plans. For customers, the mall is often the final stop on a shopping journey that begins with online research on the wide array of products and services available to meet their heightened need for affordable and fast connectivity.

“Shopping is all about creating a positive and informative experience, and our redesigned stores are where Shaw products and services come to life,” said Paul Deverell, President, Consumer, Shaw Communications. “We’re giving residents of Vancouver, Langley, and Nanaimo a superior experience as they look to fulfill their growing need for ultrafast home internet and affordable wireless services. Our new retail spaces are stunning to look at and provide safe places for customers to get trusted advice from our connectivity experts.”



Each new store offers an immersive setting for customers to learn more about Shaw products and services — either from an expert advisor or on their own using interactive demonstration walls and digital display stations. The displays are modern, backlit and uncluttered to ensure the latest technology is front and centre so that customers get a better feel for what they are taking home while adhering to all applicable COVID-19 safety protocols.

Shaw Mobile is now available in more than 140 locations across B.C. and Alberta, including 22 Shaw retail stores, 59 Walmart stores and 52 locations of The Mobile Shop in Real Canadian Superstore and T&T Supermarket grocery stores. Future retail openings in B.C. are planned to take place at high-traffic shopping destinations in West Vancouver, Prince George, and Victoria in the coming weeks.