 

SalMar - Release of employee restricted share units in SalMar ASA ("the Company")

1. Participants in the Company's RSU program have on November 13th 2020, settled a total number of 145 070 RSUs. Following the release, 145 070 shares will be transferred from the Company's holding of own shares. Subsequent to the transaction the Company holds 232 071 own shares.

2. Restricted share units released by primary insiders November 13th 2020:

- Arthur Wisniewski has received 1 416 shares in the Company
- Eva Haugen has received 1 772 shares in the Company
- Ståle Eide (related party of primary insider) has received 1 412 shares in the Company
- Frode Arntsen has received 2 826 shares in the Company
- Håkon Husby has received 207 shares in the Company
- Roger Bekken has received 2 561 shares in the Company
- Runar Sivertsen has received 1 103 shares in the Company
- Tonette Bjørgård has received 1 772 shares in the Company
- Trine Sæther Romuld has received 669 shares in the Company
- Ulrik Steinvik has received 2 598 shares in the Company

3. Sale of shares

On November 13th 2020, the primary insiders mentioned below ordered for a portion of the received shares to be immediately sold by a third party in order to cover the tax liability.

The sales price subsequently obtained by the third party when selling the shares in the market is NOK 519,8855.

- Arthur Wisniewski has sold 655 shares in the Company
- Eva Haugen has sold 837 shares in the Company
- Ståle Eide (related party of primary insider) has sold 525 shares in the Company
- Frode Arntsen has sold 1 363 shares in the Company
- Håkon Husby has sold 96 shares in the Company
- Roger Bekken has sold 1 184 shares in the Company
- Runar Sivertsen has sold 388 shares in the Company
- Tonette Bjørgård has sold 819 shares in the Company
- Ulrik Steinvik has sold 1 227 shares in the Company

4. New holding

- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Arthur Wisniewski holds 1 256 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 770 shares in the Company.
- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Eva Haugen holds 1 406 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 5 852 shares in the Company.
- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Ståle Eide (related party of primary insider) holds 1 122 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 887 shares in the Company.
- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Frode Arntsen holds 2 343 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 3 380 shares in the Company.
- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Håkon Husby holds 622 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 111 shares in the Company.
- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Roger Bekken holds 2 398 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 14 245 shares in the Company.
- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Runar Sivertsen holds 972 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 2 621 shares in the Company.
- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Tonette Bjørgård holds 1 405 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 6 227 shares in the Company.
- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Trine Sæther Romuld holds 2 007 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 4 219 shares in the Company.
- After completion of the abovementioned transactions, Ulrik Steinvik holds 2 062 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 137 184 shares in the Company, owned directly and indirectly through related parties.

For further information, please contact:

Trine Sæther Romuld, CFO & COO
Phone: + 47 991 63 632
Email: trine.romuld@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


