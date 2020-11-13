 

FLEETCOR to Present at Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) today announced that the Company will host a fireside chat at Citi’s 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020. The discussion will begin at 9:45 AM ET.

Investors and interested parties can access this fireside chat by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.fleetcor.com/.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

