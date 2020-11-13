Liberated Syndication Schedules 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

Conference Call Details Libsyn will discuss these results in a conference call Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCQB:LSYN) (“Libsyn” or “the Company”) , the podcast industry’s premier hosting platform, today announced it will hold a conference call on Monday, November 16, 2020 to discuss the results of its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Participant Dial-In Numbers: (United States): 877-407-0778 (International): 201-689-8565

To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time.

Submit Questions for the Call

Questions for consideration for the call can be emailed to investor@libsyn.com prior to 9:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Conference Call Replay

A replay of the conference call will be accessible two hours after the call and available for one month at the Investor Resources section of the investor site: https://investor.libsyn.com.

About Liberated Syndication

Liberated Syndication Inc. (“Libsyn”) is a world leading podcast hosting network and has been providing publishers with distribution and monetization services since 2004. In 2019, Libsyn delivered over 6.2 billion downloads. Libsyn hosts over 5.8 million media files from more than 74,000 podcasts. Podcast producers choose Libsyn to measure their audience via IAB V2 certified stats, deliver popular audio and video episodes, distribute their content through smartphone apps (iOS and Android), and monetize via premium subscription services and advertising. The Company also owns Pair Networks, founded in 1996, one of the oldest and most experienced Internet hosting companies, providing a full range of fast, powerful and reliable Web hosting services.

Libsyn is a Pittsburgh-based company with a world class team.

Visit Libsyn on the web at www.libsyn.com and visit Pair Networks at www.pair.com. Investors can visit the Company at the “Investor Relations” section of Libsyn’s website at https://investor.libsyn.com.

