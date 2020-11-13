Silver Bear Files Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Bear Resources Plc (“Silver Bear” or the “Company”) (TSX: SBR) announces the filing its unaudited financial results for the three and nine-month
period ended 30 September 2020 today, including development highlights from its Mangazeisky silver project in Far East Russia.
For complete details of the unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and associated Management’s Discussion and Analysis please refer to the Company’s filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or the Company’s website (www.silverbearresources.com).
Q3 2020 QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
During the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 the Group production statistics included:
- Mined a total of 89,703 tonnes of ore, processed 80,748 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 677 g/t of silver, producing a total of 1,501,123 ounces of silver;
- Sold a total of 1,514,374 ounces of silver totalling production revenue of US$ 28,410,544 and reported a total comprehensive loss of $42,468,501 and an accumulated deficit of $232,055,475.
- In August 2020, the Group has started its 2020 exploration drilling activities, about 4,000 metres of core drilling program is expected to test the both flanks of Vertikalny deposit where previous work has identified possible additional resources, to further test the Porfirovy deposit to the south and also additional infill drilling at the Mangazeisky North resource; and
- As of the date of this report, the Group confirms there have been no major disruptions at either sites or to the Group’s planned production and operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MANGAZEISKY SILVER PROJECT COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION
The Group achieved first pre-commercial silver production in 1 April 2018 through its commissioning activities at the Mangazeisky Silver Project as construction of the processing plant and associated infrastructure was completed. The Group achieved commercial production at the beginning of the third quarter of year 2019. The table below details the production highlights for the three and nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 and 2019.
|
Three-months ended
30 Sept 2020
|
Three-months ended
30 Sept 2019
|
Nine-months ended
30 Sept 2020
|
Nine-months ended
30 Sept 2019
|Operating Data
|Ore Mined (tonnes)
|14,289
|27,577
|89,703
|87,230
|Ore processed (tonnes)
|25,859
|26,576
|80,748
|71,789
|Head grade (g/t Ag)
|677
|832
|677
|670
|Recovery (%)
|85.6
|70.7
|86.5
|70.5
|Silver ounces produced
|466,841
|502,134
|1,501,123
|1,074,848
|Financial Data
|Silver ounces sold
|448,997
|400,877
|1,514,374
|1,027,574
|Average realized price (US$/oz)
|23.92
|16.98
|18.76
|15.91
|Production and pre-production revenues, US$
|10,739,432
|6,806,711
|28,410,544
|16,345,990
Development & Operational Activities
