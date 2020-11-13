 

SmartMetric The Maker Of Biometric Activated Credit And Debit Cards Welcomes a Report Forecasting Market Value Of $18 Billion For Contactless Credit Debit Cards By 2025

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 19:16  |  75   |   |   

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME): A report, Contactless Payment Market Global Forecast to 2025, published by MarketsandMarkets says the global contactless credit/debit card payment market size is expected to grow from USD 10.3 billion in 2020 to USD 18.0 billion by 2025.

This is at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during the forecast period. The major advantage offered by contactless payments is that customers can instantly complete transactions with the tap of a card. This increases the speed of transactions, making contactless payments even more efficient stated the “MarketsandMarkets” report.

SmartMetric has announced that its biometric fingerprint secured and activated contact and contactless credit/debit cards are ready to ship to its partners in Europe at the end of the COVID-19 lock down.

“We are very excited with the reports of the extremely high growth for contactless credit and debit cards worldwide. Our biometric card, with a built inside the card fingerprint scanner that is used to replace the cards PIN number, increases the security for the contactless cards in this rapidly growing sector of the credit and debit card market,” said today SmartMetric’s President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

Securing contactless credit and debit cards with a person’s biometrics is a game changer in the contactless payments card world according to SmartMetric. Allowing card issuing banks to now provide a totally secure contactless card product that can only be used by the real card holder. This dramatically changes the risk for card issuers who have had to have low transaction limits on contactless cards due to the ease of use by fraudsters who have acquired a lost of stolen card.

It has taken us a great deal of engineering and time to perfect our contactless card technology inside the card whereby the card's contactless radio transmission is only activated to work with a contactless card reader following the card holders positive fingerprint scan. The biometric credit card holders’ fingerprint is stored inside the card and by simply touching a sensor on the card's surface, in less than a quarter of a second the users’ fingerprint is scanned, matched and then and only then will the card work in a contact or contactless card reader or ATM.

Seite 1 von 3
SmartMetric Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SmartMetric The Maker Of Biometric Activated Credit And Debit Cards Welcomes a Report Forecasting Market Value Of $18 Billion For Contactless Credit Debit Cards By 2025 SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME): A report, Contactless Payment Market Global Forecast to 2025, published by MarketsandMarkets says the global contactless credit/debit card payment market size is expected to grow from USD 10.3 billion in 2020 to USD …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit ...
Twist Bioscience, Illumina and Western Digital Form Alliance with Microsoft to Advance Data Storage ...
Farfetch Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
TOTAL SE: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets ...
Urovant Sciences Enters Into Definitive Agreement for Sumitovant Biopharma to Acquire All ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Alphabet Inc. – GOOG, GOOGL
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
SmartMetric Biometric Contactless Credit and Debit Cards to Replace 4 Digit Pins to Make for a More Secure Card Transaction