Change in the Board of directors of Bergman & Beving AB

Alexander Wennergren Helm has notified the Board of Directors of Bergman & Beving AB that he leaves his assignment as Director of the Board due to a new time-consuming position. Alexander Wennergren Helm has been Director of the Board since 2019.

– Alexander has been a much-appreciated director of Bergman & Beving’s Board, and we have the greatest respect for his decision. We would like to take the opportunity to thank him for his contribution to Bergman & Beving’s Board work, and the Election Committee will review the Board’s composition before the next Annual General Meeting, says Jörgen Wigh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bergman & Beving AB.





Stockholm, 13 November 2020

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)





Bergman & Beving owns and refines companies that develop and market strong brands for professional users in industry and construction, mainly in the Nordic region, the Baltic States and Poland. Bergman & Beving aims to enable successful product companies to take the next step and become leading brands in their categories. The Group currently has some 20 brands, about 1,000 employees and revenue of approximately SEK 4 billion. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

