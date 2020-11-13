 

Bridgepoint Credit announces pricing of debut CLO

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Bridgepoint Credit today (14 November 2020) announced
the pricing of its debut European collateralised loan obligation ("CLO"), the
EUR302 million Bridgepoint CLO 1 DAC ("Bridgepoint CLO 1"). In line with
Bridgepoint's responsible investing principles, Bridgepoint 1 contains specific
ESG eligibility criteria which detail restrictions on the industries in which
the CLO will invest.

Arranged by Barclays, Bridgepoint CLO 1 is expected to close on 18 December
2020.

William Jackson, managing partner of Bridgepoint said: "This is a milestone
transaction for our credit platform which comes just three weeks after the
completion of the merger of Bridgepoint Credit and EQT Credit. Credit is a key
strategy for Bridgepoint which, thanks to our team's market position, allows us
to continue to offer a diversified range of alternative investment products to
our investors."

Andrew Konopelski, Bridgepoint Credit managing partner, added: "I would like to
congratulate John Murphy and this team on the successful pricing today of
Bridgepoint Credit's maiden CLO. The strong investor demand reflects the depth
of expertise across the platform and our complementary suite of credit products
for the market. The enlarged Bridgepoint Credit team is open for business. This
was a great team effort."

The collateral manager of Bridgepoint CLO 1 is Bridgepoint Credit Management
Limited.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of
an offer to buy, any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any
sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification
under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The securities to be
offered have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended
(the "Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or
sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from
registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities
laws. The securities will be offered inside the United States only to qualified
institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and
qualified purchasers for the purposes of Section 3(c)(7) of the United States
Investment Company Act of 1940 as amended and to persons outside the United
States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

About Bridgepoint

Bridgepoint is an international alternative asset management firm. With over
EUR26 billion of assets under management, it currently focuses on private equity
and credit investing:

1) its private equity funds typically focus on acquiring well managed companies
in attractive sectors helping companies and management teams by investing in
expansion, operational transformation or via consolidating acquisitions.

2) its credit activities are implemented by Bridgepoint Credit which invests
across the capital structure through three complementary strategies - direct
lending, credit opportunities and senior debt.

Bridgepoint has offices in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Istanbul, London, Luxemburg,
Madrid, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai and Stockholm.

About Bridgepoint Credit

Bridgepoint Credit has invested approximately EUR 10 billion of capital since
inception. Bridgepoint Credit invests across the capital structure and
risk-reward spectrum through its three complementary strategies of Senior Debt,
Direct Lending and Credit Opportunities.

It has a dedicated team of approximately 50 professionals, located in London,
Frankfurt, Luxemburg, Madrid, New York, Paris and Stockholm.

Bridgepoint Credit's Senior Debt strategy invests in diversified portfolios of
primarily senior secured floating-rate loans and notes of strongly performing
European companies through both open-ended funds, SMAs and CLOs. These
investment opportunities provide a regular interest income stream and high
capital preservation through the active selection and monitoring of companies.

Contact:

+44 7802 259761
Email: james.murray@bridgepoint.eu

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150341/4762849
OTS: Bridgepoint Credit


Disclaimer

