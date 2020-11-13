Bridgepoint Credit announces pricing of debut CLO

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Bridgepoint Credit today (14 November 2020) announced

the pricing of its debut European collateralised loan obligation ("CLO"), the

EUR302 million Bridgepoint CLO 1 DAC ("Bridgepoint CLO 1"). In line with

Bridgepoint's responsible investing principles, Bridgepoint 1 contains specific

ESG eligibility criteria which detail restrictions on the industries in which

the CLO will invest.



Arranged by Barclays, Bridgepoint CLO 1 is expected to close on 18 December

2020.





William Jackson, managing partner of Bridgepoint said: "This is a milestonetransaction for our credit platform which comes just three weeks after thecompletion of the merger of Bridgepoint Credit and EQT Credit. Credit is a keystrategy for Bridgepoint which, thanks to our team's market position, allows usto continue to offer a diversified range of alternative investment products toour investors."Andrew Konopelski, Bridgepoint Credit managing partner, added: "I would like tocongratulate John Murphy and this team on the successful pricing today ofBridgepoint Credit's maiden CLO. The strong investor demand reflects the depthof expertise across the platform and our complementary suite of credit productsfor the market. The enlarged Bridgepoint Credit team is open for business. Thiswas a great team effort."The collateral manager of Bridgepoint CLO 1 is Bridgepoint Credit ManagementLimited.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation ofan offer to buy, any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be anysale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer,solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualificationunder the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The securities to beoffered have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended(the "Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered orsold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption fromregistration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securitieslaws. The securities will be offered inside the United States only to qualifiedinstitutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act andqualified purchasers for the purposes of Section 3(c)(7) of the United StatesInvestment Company Act of 1940 as amended and to persons outside the UnitedStates in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.About BridgepointBridgepoint is an international alternative asset management firm. With overEUR26 billion of assets under management, it currently focuses on private equityand credit investing:1) its private equity funds typically focus on acquiring well managed companiesin attractive sectors helping companies and management teams by investing inexpansion, operational transformation or via consolidating acquisitions.2) its credit activities are implemented by Bridgepoint Credit which investsacross the capital structure through three complementary strategies - directlending, credit opportunities and senior debt.Bridgepoint has offices in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Istanbul, London, Luxemburg,Madrid, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai and Stockholm.About Bridgepoint CreditBridgepoint Credit has invested approximately EUR 10 billion of capital sinceinception. Bridgepoint Credit invests across the capital structure andrisk-reward spectrum through its three complementary strategies of Senior Debt,Direct Lending and Credit Opportunities.It has a dedicated team of approximately 50 professionals, located in London,Frankfurt, Luxemburg, Madrid, New York, Paris and Stockholm.Bridgepoint Credit's Senior Debt strategy invests in diversified portfolios ofprimarily senior secured floating-rate loans and notes of strongly performingEuropean companies through both open-ended funds, SMAs and CLOs. Theseinvestment opportunities provide a regular interest income stream and highcapital preservation through the active selection and monitoring of companies.Contact:+44 7802 259761Email: james.murray@bridgepoint.euAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150341/4762849OTS: Bridgepoint Credit