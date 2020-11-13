 

Ford's Kumar Galhotra to Describe Customer, Company Benefits of Commercial Vehicle Ecosystem at Barclays Automotive Conference Nov. 19

Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford’s Americas and International Markets Group, is scheduled to speak at the Barclays Global Automotive Conference on Nov. 19.

Galhotra will provide an update on key launches and will discuss how Ford’s commercial vehicle ecosystem – highlighted by all-electric versions of the E-Transit van, unveiled Nov. 12, and F-150 pickup truck – will deliver new forms of value for customers and drive growth for Ford.

E-Transit is part of a Ford investment in electrification of more than $11.5 billion through 2022. The all-new, all-electric Mustang Mach-E begins arriving later this year, while the all-electric F-150 starts hitting dealers in mid-2022. In North America, Ford is the first full-line automaker to announce plans to produce both an all-electric full-size pickup truck and a full-size van for customers – including fleet owners.

“Ford is North America and Europe’s commercial truck and van leader, so the transition of fleet vehicles to zero emissions, especially for the fast-growing last-mile delivery segment, is critical to achieve our carbon neutrality goal by 2050,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. “Ford is ready to lead the charge, starting with the all-electric Transit and all-electric F-150 on the way. This is good for the planet and a huge advantage for customers to help lower their operating costs and provide connected fleet management technologies that will help their businesses.”

Galhotra’s presentation will begin at 2:05 p.m. ET and be followed by a question-and-answer session. Webcast information is available here and at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company
 Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

