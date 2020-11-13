GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q3 2020 Results

In connection with the release of Golden Ocean's third quarter 2020 results in the morning (CET) of Thursday, November 19, 2020, a teleconference/webcast will be held as described below:

Teleconference and webcast

A conference call will be held at 03:00 P.M. CET (09:00 A.M. New York Time) on Thursday, November 19, 2020. The presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.goldenocean.bm (under "Presentations") prior to the teleconference/webcast.