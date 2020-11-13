 

ATSG to Webcast its Investor Presentation at the 2020 Stephens Investment Conference

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATSG) today announced that it will make a webcast presentation on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time at the virtual 2020 Stephens Investment Conference.

Rich Corrado, president and chief executive officer, and Quint Turner, chief financial officer, will discuss the company’s business model and its strategy as the leading independent provider of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft, with a full range of complementary services.

They also will review recent developments, including the company's third-quarter 2020 financial results, recent Boeing 767 freighter aircraft leasing agreements, and its outlook for additional leases in 2021.

ATSG will offer a live audio webcast of its “fireside chat” discussion with Stephens analyst Jack Atkins via a link on its website, www.atsginc.com. The webcast will be available via the same site for 10 days.

About ATSG

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

