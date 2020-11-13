 

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Biogen Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Biogen Inc. (“Biogen” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BIIB) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between October 22, 2019 and November 6, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 12, 2021.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Biogen’s larger dataset failed to provide necessary information on aducanumab’s effectiveness. The Company’s EMERGE study also failed to include necessary data on its effectiveness. This failure extended to the Company’s PRIME study of aducanumab. The Company’s submission to the FDA Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee did not support the efficacy of the drug. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Biogen, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

