 

DGAP-DD PIERER Mobility AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.11.2020, 20:22  |  55   |   |   


DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

13.11.2020 / 20:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
  Name and legal form: Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
  Person closely associated with:
Title: Dipl. Ing.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Pierer
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name PIERER Mobility AG
b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
4 Details of the transaction(s):
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
  Type: Share
  ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition
c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)  
54.10 EUR 15,000.00 Units  
         
         
d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume  
54.10 EUR 15,000.00 Units  
e) Date of the transaction 2020-11-13; UTC +1
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
Seite 1 von 2
PIERER Mobility Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Brain Force Software AG (WPKN 919 331) - Eine noch unendeckte Wachstumsperle !!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD PIERER Mobility AG english DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english 13.11.2020 / 20:22 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Wirksamkeit von DPOCL bei COVID-19 durch Institut für Medizinische Virologie des ...
DGAP-News: Nordex Group erweitert Produktionskapazität auf 6 GW und steigert Produktion und Umsatz
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE bestätigt den Erhalt des Prüfungsberichts der koreanischen Kartellbehörde zum ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Efficacy of DPOCL in COVID-19 confirmed by the Institute of Medical Virology at Frankfurt ...
BioTech Aktie startet in Milliardenmarkt durch.
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG erwirbt 2.800 Einheiten
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest; platziert erfolgreich vorrangig besicherte Anleihen im Wert von 80 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: All for One Group SE: Vorläufige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2019/20 // Prognose 2020/21
Titel
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
DGAP-News: Delticom AG: Delticom setzt den erfolgreichen Restrukturierungskurs im Q3 weiter fort und hebt die ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG: Hermle mit Nachfragebelebung im dritten Quartal 2020; ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:27 Uhr
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
20:27 Uhr
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
20:22 Uhr
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
11.11.20
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
11.11.20
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
11.11.20
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
11.11.20
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
05.11.20
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
05.11.20
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
05.11.20
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:46 Uhr
4.447
Brain Force Software AG (WPKN 919 331) - Eine noch unendeckte Wachstumsperle !!