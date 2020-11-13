 

Malaga Financial Corporation Announces Special Year End 2020 Stock Dividend in Addition to First Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malaga Financial Corporation (OTCPink:MLGF). Malaga Financial Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors had declared a special 5% stock dividend on the company’s common stock outstanding, payable on or about December 29, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2020. The dividend will be issued in the form of additional shares of common stock. Cash will be issued in lieu of fractional shares. Additionally, a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents was declared payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2020 to be paid on or about January 4, 2021. Randy C. Bowers, President and CEO, remarked, “We are pleased to declare a special year-end stock dividend in addition to our 66th consecutive quarterly dividend. This will result in total cash dividends paid in 2020 of $1.00 per share for a 4.18% annual yield based on a closing share price of $23.90 on November 12, 2020 in addition to the special stock dividend. This is the 9th consecutive year that we have declared a special year-end dividend along with the quarterly cash dividend.”

Malaga Bank, a subsidiary of Malaga Financial Corporation, is a full-service community bank headquartered on the Palos Verdes Peninsula with six offices located in the South Bay area of Los Angeles. Malaga Bank has been named by DepositAccounts.com as one of the Top 200 Healthiest Banks out of the 5,035 banks analyzed across the United States. A more detailed breakdown of Malaga Bank’s A+ health score may be found in the health section of its dedicated page at www.depositaccounts.com/banks/malaga-bank-fsb.html#health. For over ten years Malaga Bank has been consistently recommended by one of the nation’s leading independent bank rating and research firms, Bauer Financial Inc. Malaga Bank was awarded their premier Top 5-Star rating for the 50th consecutive quarter in June 2020. Since 1985, Malaga Bank has been delivering competitive banking services to residents and businesses of the South Bay, including real estate loan products custom-tailored to consumers and investors. As the largest community bank in the South Bay, Malaga is proud of its continuing tradition of relationship-based banking and legendary customer service. The Bank’s web site is located at www.malagabank.com.

Contact: Randy Bowers
  Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer
  Malaga Financial Corporation
  (310) 375-9000
  rbowers@malagabank.com

