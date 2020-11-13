 

Agenus and Dr. Steven O’Day to Participate in Webcast Hosted by William Blair on AGEN1181 and SITC Data

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that Dr. Steven O’Day, Executive Director of the John Wayne Cancer Institute, Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and COO of Agenus, and Dr. Dhan Chand, Scientific Director Head of Drug Discovery at Agenus, will participate in a webcast hosted by Dr. Matt Phipps of William Blair on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Dr. Steven O’Day will review data of AGEN1181 from its ongoing Ph1 dose escalation trial and discuss the initial responses, particularly those in patients with microsatellite stable disease, and how to place these data in context with other CTLA-4 antibodies. He will also discuss the potential implications of demonstrated Treg depletion with AGEN1181.

Dr. Jennifer Buell and Dr. Dhan Chand of Agenus will be available to discuss the next steps for AGEN1181 and indications selected for expansion. They will also discuss data from other programs presented at SITC, including first clinical data for AGEN2373, a CD137 agonist, the demonstrated importance of Fc-enhancement for TIGIT, and preclinical data for AgenT-797, AgenTus’ iNKT cell therapy, which recently entered the clinic for COVID-19.

Registration for the webinar can be done in advance at https://williamblair.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_b0mxF_6yTWaC3bOTmfiTi ....

A replay will be available after the call on the Events & Presentations page of the Agenus website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations.

About Agenus
Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential and anticipated next steps for Agenus’ AGEN1181, AGEN2373, anti-TIGIT, and AgenT-797, as well as the rest of its other pipeline assets. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:
Agenus Inc.
Caroline Bafundo
212-994-8209
Caroline.Bafundo@agenusbio.com 


