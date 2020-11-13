 

Shareholder Alert Robbins LLP Is Investigating Officers and Directors of Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 20:56  |  46   |   |   

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating the officers and directors of Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) for possible breaches of fiduciary duties. Eastman Kodak is a technology company that provides hardware, software, and services to customers in commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment.

If you suffered a loss due to Kodak's misconduct, we encourage you to contact us.

Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) Admits to Having Deficient Internal Controls

The Financial Times recently reported that in July Kodak gave five former executives stock worth millions of dollars in exchange for stock options they did not own, which resulted in former officers and employees exercising 300,000 options they had previously forfeited. According to Kodak's chief financial officer, Kodak's "controls were inadequate with regard to the timely input and verification of master data updates for equity grants and therefore, resulted in errors or misstatements in employee equity account balances." Kodak took a $5.1 million expense in the third quarter related to the options.

Kodak (KODK) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Kodak settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Eastman Kodak Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: WDH/AKTIE IM FOKUS: Eastman Kodak verdreifacht - Helfer in der Pandemie-Not?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shareholder Alert Robbins LLP Is Investigating Officers and Directors of Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating the officers and directors of Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) for possible breaches of fiduciary duties. Eastman Kodak is a technology company that provides hardware, software, and services to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Farfetch Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
TOTAL SE: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets ...
Urovant Sciences Enters Into Definitive Agreement for Sumitovant Biopharma to Acquire All ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Alphabet Inc. – GOOG, GOOGL
Final Results from the Phase 3 HELP Study Open-Label Extension Support TAKHZYRO (lanadelumab-flyo) ...
3M Reports Sales Information for Month of October 2020
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Kodak Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
03.11.20
Eastman Kodak Company Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:35 Uhr
128
WDH/AKTIE IM FOKUS: Eastman Kodak verdreifacht - Helfer in der Pandemie-Not?