BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. Announces Final Results of Initial Quarterly Tender Offer

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") today announced the final results of its initial quarterly tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for up to 2.5% of the Fund's issued and outstanding shares of common stock (the "Shares").

Therefore, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, the Fund will purchase Shares from all tendering shareholders on a pro rata basis, after disregarding fractions, based on the number of Shares properly tendered ("Pro-Ration Factor"). The final results of the Tender Offer are provided in the table below.

Number of Shares Tendered Number of Tendered Shares to Be Purchased Pro- Ration Factor Purchase Price* 205,585 66,325 0.32261595 $94.81

*Purchase Price is equal to 100% of the Fund's net asset value per Share as of September 30, 2020.

If you have questions about the Tender Offer and hold Shares through a broker or other nominee holder, you can call your broker or other nominee holder directly. You may also call Georgeson LLC, the Fund's Tender Offer information agent, toll free at (877) 278-9670, with any questions.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation, an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell Shares. The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer were set forth in the Fund's Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and other related documents. The Fund filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a tender offer statement on Schedule TO and related exhibits, including an Offer to Purchase, a related Letter of Transmittal and other related documents (the "Offer Documents"). Shareholders may obtain copies of the Offer Documents, without charge, by contacting Georgeson LLC, the Fund's Tender Offer information agent, toll free at (877) 278-9670. Shareholders can also obtain the Offer Documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

