Revlon Announces Closing of 5.75% Senior Notes Exchange Offer

In closing the Exchange Offer, the Company accepted for exchange $236 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes and provided to the holders of those Notes the consideration specified in the Offering Memorandum.

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) announced today the closing of its previously-announced exchange offer and consent solicitation (the “ Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation ”) by Revlon Consumer Products Corporation, its direct wholly-owned operating subsidiary (the “ Company ”) that was made pursuant to the amended and restated offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement (the “ Offering Memorandum ”), dated October 23, 2020. In the Exchange Offer, the Company offered to exchange any and all its 5.75% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “ Notes ”) issued pursuant to that certain indenture, dated February 8, 2013, by and among the Company, the guarantor parties thereto and U.S. Bank, National Association, as trustee (as amended, supplemented or modified, the “ Indenture ”) for (i) the cash consideration or (ii) the Mixed Consideration, in each case as described in the Offering Memorandum.

In connection with the closing, the Company gave irrevocable notice under the Indenture that it is optionally redeeming, on December 14, 2020, the remaining $106.8 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes that did not tender into the Exchange Offer at a price equal to 100% of their aggregate principal amount, together with interest accrued on such Notes to, but excluding, the date of redemption, in accordance with the terms of the Indenture. As a result of such notice and the irrevocable deposit of funds with the Indenture trustee sufficient to effect such redemption, the Notes and the Indenture were discharged in full, effective as of November 13, 2020.

About Revlon

