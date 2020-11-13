 

Revlon Announces Closing of 5.75% Senior Notes Exchange Offer

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) announced today the closing of its previously-announced exchange offer and consent solicitation (the “Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation”) by Revlon Consumer Products Corporation, its direct wholly-owned operating subsidiary (the “Company”) that was made pursuant to the amended and restated offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement (the “Offering Memorandum”), dated October 23, 2020. In the Exchange Offer, the Company offered to exchange any and all its 5.75% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “Notes”) issued pursuant to that certain indenture, dated February 8, 2013, by and among the Company, the guarantor parties thereto and U.S. Bank, National Association, as trustee (as amended, supplemented or modified, the “Indenture”) for (i) the cash consideration or (ii) the Mixed Consideration, in each case as described in the Offering Memorandum.

In closing the Exchange Offer, the Company accepted for exchange $236 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes and provided to the holders of those Notes the consideration specified in the Offering Memorandum.

In connection with the closing, the Company gave irrevocable notice under the Indenture that it is optionally redeeming, on December 14, 2020, the remaining $106.8 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes that did not tender into the Exchange Offer at a price equal to 100% of their aggregate principal amount, together with interest accrued on such Notes to, but excluding, the date of redemption, in accordance with the terms of the Indenture. As a result of such notice and the irrevocable deposit of funds with the Indenture trustee sufficient to effect such redemption, the Notes and the Indenture were discharged in full, effective as of November 13, 2020.

About Revlon

Revlon has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer, heritage and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon’s diversified portfolio of brands is sold in approximately 150 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world’s most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Mitchum, CND, American Crew, Creme of Nature, Cutex, Juicy Couture, Elizabeth Taylor, Britney Spears, Curve, John Varvatos, Christina Aguilera and AllSaints.

