 

CBL Properties Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 21:30  |  24   |   |   

CBL Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) today announced that the Company plans to issue its report of earnings for the third quarter 2020 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. The Company will not hold a conference call to discuss third quarter results.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 107 properties totaling 66.7 million square feet across 26 states, including 65 high‑quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 8 properties managed for third parties. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information, visit cblproperties.com.

Information included herein contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual events, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The reader is directed to the Company’s various filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included therein, for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CBL Properties Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release CBL Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) today announced that the Company plans to issue its report of earnings for the third quarter 2020 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. The Company will not hold a conference call to discuss third …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Farfetch Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
TOTAL SE: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets ...
Urovant Sciences Enters Into Definitive Agreement for Sumitovant Biopharma to Acquire All ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Alphabet Inc. – GOOG, GOOGL
Final Results from the Phase 3 HELP Study Open-Label Extension Support TAKHZYRO (lanadelumab-flyo) ...
3M Reports Sales Information for Month of October 2020
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity