Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-740
MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of
fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 7-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.1 billion in K-740 Certificates, which are expected to settle on or about November
20, 2020.
K-740 Pricing
|Class
|
Principal/Notional
Amount (mm)
|
Weighted
Average Life
(Years)
|
Spread
(bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-1
|$59.300
|4.11
|S+17
|0.5940%
|0.5858%
|$99.9965
|A-2
|$990.091
|6.80
|S+31
|1.4700%
|1.0009%
|$102.9980
|A-M
|$139.811
|6.92
|S+36
|1.0700%
|1.0626%
|$99.9938
|X1
|$1,049.391
|6.40
|T+155
|0.7612%
|2.1146%
|$4.5831
|XAM
|$139.811
|6.67
|T+135
|1.1117%
|1.9480%
|$7.0655
|X3
|$96.423
|6.68
|T+350
|2.4817%
|4.0989%
|$14.5083
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
- Co-Managers: BMO Capital Markets Corp., BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Multi-Bank Securities, Inc.
- Rating Agencies: Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC
The K-740 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-K740 Mortgage Trust (K-740 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-740 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-740 Certificates.
