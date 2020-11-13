Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-740

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates ( K Certificates ), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 7-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.1 billion in K-740 Certificates, which are expected to settle on or about November 20, 2020.

Class Principal/Notional

Amount (mm) Weighted

Average Life

(Years) Spread

(bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price A-1 $59.300 4.11 S+17 0.5940% 0.5858% $99.9965 A-2 $990.091 6.80 S+31 1.4700% 1.0009% $102.9980 A-M $139.811 6.92 S+36 1.0700% 1.0626% $99.9938 X1 $1,049.391 6.40 T+155 0.7612% 2.1146% $4.5831 XAM $139.811 6.67 T+135 1.1117% 1.9480% $7.0655 X3 $96.423 6.68 T+350 2.4817% 4.0989% $14.5083

Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Co-Managers: BMO Capital Markets Corp., BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Multi-Bank Securities, Inc.

Rating Agencies: Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC



The K-740 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-K740 Mortgage Trust (K-740 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-740 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-740 Certificates.