Badger Meter Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of eighteen cents ($0.18) per share to shareholders of record on November 27, 2020, payable December 11, 2020.

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide our customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world’s most precious resource. For more information, visit badgermeter.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201113005119/en/