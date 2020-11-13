 

CONMED Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 22:05  |  24   |   |   

CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on January 5, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of December 15, 2020.

About CONMED Corporation

CONMED is a medical technology company that provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery and gastroenterology. For more information, visit www.conmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and contingencies that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance, or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures. For example, in addition to general industry and economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2019 and listed under the heading Forward-Looking Statements in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-Q. Any and all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company’s performance on a going-forward basis. The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CONMED Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on January 5, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of December 15, 2020. About CONMED Corporation CONMED …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
TOTAL SE: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets ...
Urovant Sciences Enters Into Definitive Agreement for Sumitovant Biopharma to Acquire All ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Alphabet Inc. – GOOG, GOOGL
Final Results from the Phase 3 HELP Study Open-Label Extension Support TAKHZYRO (lanadelumab-flyo) ...
3M Reports Sales Information for Month of October 2020
Full Results From AFFIRM-AHF Study Show Ferinject Significantly Reduces Hospitalizations After ...
Frontdoor Expands On-Demand Home Services to 35 Markets with American Home Shield ProConnect
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Operations ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity