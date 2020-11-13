 

Kimco Realty Corporation to Present at Nareit’s REITworld 2020 Virtual Investor Conference

13.11.2020   

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) announced today that its management will participate in the Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Kimco management will provide a general overview of the company followed by a question-and-answer session. To access the Company’s live presentation, attendees are required to register for Nareit’s REITworld, using the registration link below. Registration is complimentary.

Event:

 

Kimco Realty Corporation Management Presentation at Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference

When:

 

Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 8:45 A.M. – 9:15 A.M. ET

Where:

 

Registration can be accessed by clicking on the following link: REITworld Virtual Investor Conference

If you are unable to participate, audio from the conference will be available until February 26, 2020.

About Kimco

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years. For further information, please visit www.kimcorealty.com, the company’s blog at blog.kimcorealty.com, or follow Kimco on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kimcorealty.

The company announces material information to its investors using the company’s investor relations website (investors.kimcorealty.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. The company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information the company posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information that it posts on the company’s blog (blog.kimcorealty.com) and social media channels, including Facebook (www.facebook.com/KimcoRealty), Twitter (www.twitter.com/kimcorealty), YouTube (www.youtube.com/kimcorealty) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/kimco-realty-corporation). The list of social media channels that the company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time.

