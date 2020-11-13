 

Vertex Recommends Rejection of ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer From TRC Capital Investment Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 22:01  |  46   |   |   

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq:VRTX) today announced that it has been notified of an unsolicited “mini-tender” offer dated November 9, 2020, made by TRC Capital Investment Corporation, an Ontario, Canada, corporation to purchase up to 1,000,000 shares of Vertex common stock. TRC Capital’s unsolicited “mini-tender” offer price of $210.00 per share is approximately 4.67% below the $220.28 per share closing price of Vertex’s common stock on November 6, 2020, the last trading day prior to the commencement of the offer.

Vertex does not endorse TRC Capital’s offer and recommends that Vertex shareholders reject the offer and not tender their shares in response to TRC Capital’s unsolicited offer. The “mini-tender” offer is at a price below the market price of shares of Vertex’s common stock (as of today’s date) and is subject to numerous conditions, including TRC Capital’s ability to obtain financing necessary to consummate the offer. Vertex is not affiliated in any way with TRC Capital, the offer, or the offer documentation.

TRC Capital has made many similar “mini-tender” offers for the shares of other companies. “Mini-tender” offers are designed to seek less than five percent of a company’s outstanding shares, thereby avoiding many disclosure and procedural requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) because they are below the SEC’s threshold to provide such disclosure and procedural protections for investors.

The SEC has cautioned investors about “mini-tender” offers in an investor alert. The SEC noted that these offers “have been increasingly used to catch investors off guard” and that many investors who hear about “mini-tender” offers “surrender their securities without investigating the offer, assuming that the price offered includes the premium usually present in larger, traditional tender offers.”

To read more about the risks of “mini-tender” offers, please review the alert on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov/investor/pubs/minitend.htm.

Like TRC Capital’s other offers, this “mini-tender” puts individual investors at risk because they may sell their shares at a discount without so realizing. Vertex urges shareholders to obtain current stock quotes for their shares of Vertex common stock, review the terms and conditions to the offer, consult with their broker or financial adviser and exercise caution with respect to TRC Capital’s “mini-tender” offer. Shareholders who have already tendered should consider the advisability of withdrawing their shares as permitted under TRC Capital’s Offer to Purchase documents.

Seite 1 von 2
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vertex Recommends Rejection of ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer From TRC Capital Investment Corporation Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq:VRTX) today announced that it has been notified of an unsolicited “mini-tender” offer dated November 9, 2020, made by TRC Capital Investment Corporation, an Ontario, Canada, corporation to purchase up to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
TOTAL SE: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets ...
Urovant Sciences Enters Into Definitive Agreement for Sumitovant Biopharma to Acquire All ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Alphabet Inc. – GOOG, GOOGL
Final Results from the Phase 3 HELP Study Open-Label Extension Support TAKHZYRO (lanadelumab-flyo) ...
3M Reports Sales Information for Month of October 2020
Full Results From AFFIRM-AHF Study Show Ferinject Significantly Reduces Hospitalizations After ...
Frontdoor Expands On-Demand Home Services to 35 Markets with American Home Shield ProConnect
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Operations ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Vertex to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Health Care Conference on November 19
05.11.20
Vertex Announces European Commission Approval for KALYDECO (ivacaftor) as First and Only CFTR Modulator to Treat Eligible Infants With Cystic Fibrosis as Early as Four Months of Age
29.10.20
Vertex Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
21.10.20
4 Wachstumsaktien, die du locker bis 2030 halten kannst
19.10.20
Vertex to Announce Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29
17.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 42/20
16.10.20
LYNX: Massive Verluste: Vertex Pharma -20%
16.10.20
Marktüberblick: Amazon, Vertex, Tesla, Nio, Peloton, Zoom Video, Nestlé, Daimler, Thyssenkrupp, Zooplus
15.10.20
1.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? Hier sind 3 Aktien für den Crash