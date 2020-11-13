 

Maiden Commences Tender Offer to Purchase Preference Shares, Series A, Series C and Series D for an Aggregate Purchase Price of up to $100,000,000

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 22:02  |  60   |   |   

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) (“Maiden”) announced today the commencement of a cash tender offer (the “Offer”), through its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Maiden Reinsurance Ltd. (the “Company”), to purchase the number of securities listed in the table below (the “Securities”) as can be purchased for an aggregate purchase price of up to $100,000,000 (the “Maximum Aggregate Purchase Amount”).

Series of Securities

CUSIP No. / ISIN

Liquidation Preference
Per Share

Aggregate
Liquidation
Preference
Outstanding

Offer Price

8.250% Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series A of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (“Series A Preference Shares”)

 

G5753U 120 /
BMG5753U1201

$25.00

 

$150,000,000

 

$10.50 per share

7.125% Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series C of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (“Series C Preference Shares”)

 

G5753U 138 /
BMG5753U1383

$25.00

 

$165,000,000

 

$10.50 per share

6.700% Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series D of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (“Series D Preference Shares”)

G5753U 146 /
BMG5753U1466

$25.00

 

$150,000,000

 

$10.50 per share

The consideration for each Series A Preference Share, each Series C Preference Share and each Series D Preference Share tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer will equal $10.50 (the “Offer Price”). The Offer Price does not, and will not, include any amount with respect to dividends.

The principal purpose of the Offer is to adjust Maiden’s capital structure to reflect its current operations and the amount of capital required to operate both Maiden and the Company. Maiden’s board of directors has not declared or paid dividends on the Securities since the fourth quarter of 2018 and there can be no assurance that Maiden will declare and pay dividends on the Securities in the future. The Securities are perpetual and there is no fixed date on which Maiden is required to redeem or otherwise repurchase them. Further, given the perpetual form of capital the Securities represent, there can be no assurance that Maiden or the Company will make additional offers in the future to purchase the Securities.

Seite 1 von 3
Maiden Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maiden Commences Tender Offer to Purchase Preference Shares, Series A, Series C and Series D for an Aggregate Purchase Price of up to $100,000,000 Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) (“Maiden”) announced today the commencement of a cash tender offer (the “Offer”), through its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Maiden Reinsurance Ltd. (the “Company”), to purchase the number of securities listed …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
TOTAL SE: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets ...
Urovant Sciences Enters Into Definitive Agreement for Sumitovant Biopharma to Acquire All ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Alphabet Inc. – GOOG, GOOGL
Final Results from the Phase 3 HELP Study Open-Label Extension Support TAKHZYRO (lanadelumab-flyo) ...
3M Reports Sales Information for Month of October 2020
Full Results From AFFIRM-AHF Study Show Ferinject Significantly Reduces Hospitalizations After ...
Frontdoor Expands On-Demand Home Services to 35 Markets with American Home Shield ProConnect
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Operations ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:00 Uhr
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Releases Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
27.10.20
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on November 13, 2020