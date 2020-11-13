 

Griffon to Participate at the Stephens 2020 Annual Investment Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 22:10   

Griffon Corporation (“Griffon” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GFF) today announced it will present at the Stephens 2020 Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The conference will be held in a virtual format. A copy of Griffon’s investor presentation, which will be used for the conference, will be available at the time of the conference in the investor relations section of Griffon’s website (www.griffon.com).

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

Griffon conducts its operations through three reportable segments:

  • Consumer and Professional Products (“CPP”) conducts its operations through The AMES Companies, Inc. (“AMES”). Founded in 1774, AMES is the leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools and products for home storage and organization, landscaping, and enhancing outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including True Temper, AMES, and ClosetMaid.
  • Home and Building Products conducts its operations through Clopay Corporation (“Clopay”). Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes. Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the CornellCookson brand.
  • Defense Electronics conducts its operations through Telephonics Corporation, founded in 1933, a globally recognized leading provider of highly sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.

For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company’s website at www.griffon.com.

Disclaimer

