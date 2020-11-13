Avivagen Inc. Announces Proposed Extension of Warrants

Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen” or the “Corporation”), a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that safely enhance and support immune function, thereby supporting general health and performance, announces that it will be requesting approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the extension of the expiration date of warrants exercisable to purchase 2,029,250 common shares at $1.20 per share, which were originally issued on November 30, 2017. These warrants currently have an expiration date of November 30, 2020. Subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, the new date of expiry for such warrants will be June 30, 2021. All other terms of such warrants will remain unchanged.

Avivagen is a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications. By unlocking an overlooked facet of β-carotene activity, a path has been opened to safely and economically support immune function, thereby promoting general health and performance in animals. Avivagen is a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture and OTCQB Venture Market exchanges under the symbols VIV and VIVXF, and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com. The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.

About OxC-beta Technology and OxC-beta Livestock

Avivagen’s OxC-beta technology is derived from Avivagen discoveries about β-carotene and other carotenoids, compounds that give certain fruits and vegetables their bright colours. Through support of immune function the technology provides a non-antibiotic means of promoting health and growth. OxC-beta Livestock is a proprietary product shown to be an effective and economic alternative to the antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds. The product is currently available for sale in the United States, Philippines, Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand, Australia, Malaysia, Mexico & Brazil.