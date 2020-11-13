 

Avivagen Inc. Announces Proposed Extension of Warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 22:05  |  27   |   |   

Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen” or the “Corporation”), a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that safely enhance and support immune function, thereby supporting general health and performance, announces that it will be requesting approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the extension of the expiration date of warrants exercisable to purchase 2,029,250 common shares at $1.20 per share, which were originally issued on November 30, 2017. These warrants currently have an expiration date of November 30, 2020. Subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, the new date of expiry for such warrants will be June 30, 2021. All other terms of such warrants will remain unchanged.

About Avivagen

Avivagen is a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications. By unlocking an overlooked facet of β-carotene activity, a path has been opened to safely and economically support immune function, thereby promoting general health and performance in animals. Avivagen is a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture and OTCQB Venture Market exchanges under the symbols VIV and VIVXF, and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com. The contents of the website are expressly not incorporated by reference in this press release.

About OxC-beta Technology and OxC-beta Livestock

Avivagen’s OxC-beta technology is derived from Avivagen discoveries about β-carotene and other carotenoids, compounds that give certain fruits and vegetables their bright colours. Through support of immune function the technology provides a non-antibiotic means of promoting health and growth. OxC-beta Livestock is a proprietary product shown to be an effective and economic alternative to the antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds. The product is currently available for sale in the United States, Philippines, Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand, Australia, Malaysia, Mexico & Brazil.

Seite 1 von 3
Avivagen Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avivagen Inc. Announces Proposed Extension of Warrants Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV, OTCQB:VIVXF) (“Avivagen” or the “Corporation”), a life sciences corporation focused on developing and commercializing products for livestock, companion animal and human applications that safely enhance and support immune …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
TOTAL SE: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets ...
Urovant Sciences Enters Into Definitive Agreement for Sumitovant Biopharma to Acquire All ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Alphabet Inc. – GOOG, GOOGL
Final Results from the Phase 3 HELP Study Open-Label Extension Support TAKHZYRO (lanadelumab-flyo) ...
3M Reports Sales Information for Month of October 2020
Full Results From AFFIRM-AHF Study Show Ferinject Significantly Reduces Hospitalizations After ...
Frontdoor Expands On-Demand Home Services to 35 Markets with American Home Shield ProConnect
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Operations ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Avivagen Announces Non-Dilutive Financing in Support of Increased Product Sales