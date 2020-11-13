 

Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $363 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 22:11  |  63   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announces the pricing of the SB80 offering, a multifamily mortgage-backed securitization backed by small balance loans underwritten by Freddie Mac and issued by a third-party trust. The company expects to issue approximately $363 million in SB Certificates (SB80 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about November 20, 2020. Freddie Mac Small Balance Loans generally range from $1 million to $7.5 million and are generally backed by properties with five or more units. This is the eleventh SB Certificate transaction in 2020.

SB80 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional
Amount (mm) 		Weighted
Average Life
(Years) 		Spread
(bps) 		Coupon Yield Dollar
Price
A-5H $110.040 3.96 30 0.8300% 0.6937% 100.4800
A-10F $90.535 7.21 41 1.2000% 1.1263% 100.4443
A-10H $163.029 7.07 51 1.2900% 1.2132% 100.4502
X-1 $363.604 5.09 1,950 1.1459% 19.9117% 9.0464

Details:

Freddie Mac is guaranteeing three senior principal and interest classes and one interest only class of securities issued by the FRESB 2020-SB80 Mortgage Trust. Freddie Mac is also acting as mortgage loan seller and master servicer to the trust. In addition to the four classes of securities guaranteed by Freddie Mac, the trust will issue certificates consisting of Class B and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will be sold to private investors.

Seite 1 von 3
Freddie Mac Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $363 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announces the pricing of the SB80 offering, a multifamily mortgage-backed securitization backed by small balance loans underwritten by Freddie Mac and issued by a third-party …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public ...
Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test Receives Brazilian MAPA ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on its Ifenprodil Phase 2 Clinical Trials Featured on ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:39 Uhr
Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-740
12.11.20
Mortgage Rates Rise
09.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices $767 million Multifamily K-Deal, K-1518
05.11.20
Mortgage Rates Decrease Again
04.11.20
CORRECTING and REPLACING – Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-119
04.11.20
Freddie Mac Credit Protects $167.3 Billion of Single-Family Mortgages in Third Quarter
04.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-119
03.11.20
Freddie Mac Issues 2021 Debt Funding Calendar
03.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices New $3 Billion Three-Year Reference Notes Security
03.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices $940 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F91