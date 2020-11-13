Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 3:15 p.m. GMT (10:15 a.m. ET).



Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the virtual conference which runs from November 17-19, 2020.