Zosano Pharma Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“Our priority focus is obtaining resolution regarding the NDA for Qtrypta,” said Steven Lo, President and CEO of Zosano. “We plan on having a Type A meeting with the FDA as soon as possible and look forward to clarification on next steps and the possibility of resubmitting our NDA. We continue to believe in the promise that Qtrypta holds as an attractive alternative for patients suffering from migraine. Separately during the quarter, we executed a feasibility study agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation that reinforces the potential of our transdermal microneedle system technology.”

Recent Business Updates

Entered into a feasibility study agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation. Under the agreement, Zosano plans to evaluate the feasibility of formulating a pharmaceutical agent being developed by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for administration with its proprietary transdermal microneedle system technology

Partnered with EVERSANA, a leading provider of commercial services to the life science industry, to commercialize and distribute Qtrypta, if approved, in the United States

Received a complete response letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in connection with the Qtrypta (zolmitriptan transdermal microneedle system) 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA)

To conserve resources, decided to end enrollment of new subjects into the placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating the potential of C213 as an acute treatment for cluster headache as of December 31, 2020; subjects enrolled prior to that time will continue to be evaluated

Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Zosano reported a net loss for the third quarter of 2020 of $8.7 million, or $0.11 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared with a net loss of $9.9 million, or $0.55 per share on a basic and diluted basis, for the same quarter in 2019.

Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $5.8 million, compared with $6.5 million for the same quarter in 2019. The decrease of $0.7 million was primarily attributable to lower clinical trial costs of $0.8 million due to the completion of Zosano’s long-term safety study in 2019, a decrease of $0.2 million in compensation costs due to reduced headcount and a $0.3 million decrease in travel and general business expenses due to COVID-19. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $0.3 million associated with the scale up and technology transfer to Zosano’s contract manufacturers and an increase in depreciation expense of $0.3 million related to assets placed into service at its contract manufacturers.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $2.7 million, compared with $3.1 million in 2019. The decrease of $0.4 million was primarily attributable to a $0.4 million decrease in professional services costs related to strategic and pre-commercial activities and a $0.2 million decrease in compensation costs related to lower headcount. These decreases were partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in legal and professional services costs related to corporate and intellectual property matters and audit fees.

As of September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $43.6 million as compared with $6.3 million as of December 31, 2019.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of approved molecules with established safety and efficacy profiles may provide substantial benefit to patients, in markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company’s transdermal microneedle system technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that are designed to enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano’s lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), which is a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan designed to be delivered via its transdermal microneedle system technology, as an acute treatment for migraine. Learn more at www.zosanopharma.com or connect through LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/zosano-pharma, Twitter at https://twitter.com/ZosanoPharma and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/zosanopharma/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the company’s plan to have a Type A meeting with the FDA and the company’s expectations with respect to the meeting with the FDA, the company’s plan to evaluate the feasibility of formulating a pharmaceutical agent being developed by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for administration, with the company’s proprietary transdermal microneedle system technology and the company’s plan with respect to the placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating the potential of C213 as an acute treatment for cluster headache. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause the company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the company’s business in general, see the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)

September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,554 $ 6,316 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 615 497 Total current assets 44,169 6,813 Restricted cash 455 455 Property and equipment, net 30,621 24,636 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,204 5,763 Other long-term assets 3 3 Total assets $ 80,452 $ 37,670 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,972 $ 4,356 Accrued compensation 1,982 2,015 Build-to-suit obligation, current portion 4,293 4,554 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,332 1,140 Paycheck Protection Program loan, current portion 201 — Other accrued liabilities 3,394 4,172 Total current liabilities 13,174 16,237 Build-to-suit obligation, long-term portion, net of debt issuance costs and discount 5,447 6,095 Operating lease liabilities, long-term portion 5,058 5,931 Paycheck Protection Program loan, long-term portion 1,416 — Other liabilities 113 15 Total liabilities 25,208 28,278 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 102,066,218 and 23,503,214 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 10 2 Additional paid-in capital 379,326 308,211 Accumulated deficit (324,092 ) (298,821 ) Total stockholders’ equity 55,244 9,392 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 80,452 $ 37,670





ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)