NI Holdings, Inc., announces retirement of Executive VP and CFO Brian Doom

Doom serves as Executive Vice President, Secretary/Treasurer, and CFO of NI Holdings, Inc. and all affiliated companies (Nodak Insurance Company, American West Insurance Company, Battle Creek Mutual Insurance Company, Primero Insurance Company, Direct Auto Insurance Company, Nodak Mutual Group, Inc., Tri-State, LTD, and Nodak Agency, Inc.).

He joined Nodak Insurance Company in December 2005 and helped lead the company through demutualization in 2017.

“I want to congratulate Brian on his retirement from Nodak Insurance Company,” said Michael J. Alexander, President and CEO. “For the past 15 years, Brian has provided outstanding leadership in the finance area, our company’s reinsurance programs, investment and financial decisions. We will miss his leadership, insight and experience here at Nodak. I want to wish him and Julie the best as they move back to their home state of Iowa to spend more time with family and friends.”

“Very simply, the past 15 years have been fun,” said Doom. “I have had the pleasure of working with a great financial team, a collaborative management team and a supportive Board of Directors. We have been able to accomplish a lot throughout the years and I can only imagine that the company will continue to be successful in the future.”

Seth Daggett will assume the role of Executive Vice President, Treasurer and CFO upon Doom’s departure. Daggett joined Nodak in September 2019 and has over 15 years of experience in the property/casualty insurance industry. Prior to joining Nodak, he was the chief financial officer and treasurer at RAM Mutual Insurance Company.

Daggett began his career as an external auditor at Deloitte, and joined Travelers Companies, Inc. in 2004 where he served as senior director of finance from 2008 to 2015. Daggett graduated from the University of North Dakota with bachelor's degrees in financial management and accounting, and is a certified public accountant. He has the CPCU and ARe designations from the American Institute of Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters and the Insurance Institute of American, and served as a board member of the Minnesota Workers' Compensation Insurers Association from 2017 to 2019.