MAG Silver Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG” or the “Company”) announces the Company’s unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. For details of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, please see the Company’s filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).
All amounts herein are reported in $000s of United States dollars (“US$”) unless otherwise specified.
HIGHLIGHTS – SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 & EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE QUARTER END
- Juanicipio operator, Fresnillo, has implemented a range of safety measures and monitoring procedures, consistent with the World Health Organization’s and Mexican
Government’s direction, in response to COVID-19, with the overall expected project development timetable unchanged.
- Juanicipio plant expected to commence commissioning in mid-2021 and reach 85% of its 4,000 tonnes per day (“tpd”) nameplate capacity by year end 2021.
- Construction of the 4,000 tpd Juanicipio plant continues to advance, with the plant foundations completed and curing, and the prefabricated steel elements now ready
for installation.
- Underground development at Juanicipio is now at 32 km (20 miles) with preparation of the first production stope concluded during the third quarter of 2020.
- Initial mine production commenced in early August 2020 with processing of development material on commercial terms through the nearby Fresnillo plant, and is
expected to continue at a rate of approximately 16,000 tonnes per month until the Juanicipio plant is commissioned. During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, on a 100% basis:
- 42,476 tonnes of mineralized material were processed through Fresnillo’s mill, with 394 thousand silver ounces, 610 gold ounces, 138 tonnes of lead and 174 tonnes of zinc produced and sold in the quarter.
- Subsequent to the quarter end, a further15,400 tonnes were processed in October 2020.
- Provisional sales of $9,525 on a 100% basis less $1,530 in related costs, netting $7,995 that was credited against project capital in accordance with MAG’s
pre-commercial production accounting policy.
- Estimated initial capital of $440,000 (on a 100% basis) as of January 1, 2018, will be reduced by:
- Development expenditures incurred since then to September 30, 2020 of approximately $197,427 (the Company therefore estimates approximately $242,573 of remaining initial capital on a 100% basis as at September 30, 2020);
- Existing cash held in Minera Juanicipio as at September 30, 2020 ($14,417); and,
- Expected cashflow generated from material being processed through the Fresnillo plant up until the Juanicipio plant is commissioned in mid-2021 (a net of $7,995
was generated in the third quarter of 2020).
