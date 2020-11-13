DGAP-Ad-hoc: HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG: Increase of the squeeze out cash compensation for shares in HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG from EUR 67.93 to EUR 69.08 13-Nov-2020 / 22:25 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Düsseldorf, 13 November 2020 - As announced by HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG in an ad hoc announcement on 8 October 2020, HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH informed HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG on the same day that it determined the cash compensation for the intended squeeze-out of minority shareholders pursuant to sections 327a et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - "AktG") at EUR 67.93 per no-par-value bearer share of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG.



Today, HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH has informed the management board that it has decided to increase the cash compensation from EUR 67.93 to EUR 69.08 per no-par-value bearer share of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG due to a reduction of the base rate since 5 October 2020. Against this background, the management board of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG will amend its resolution proposal to the extraordinary general meeting of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG on 19 November 2020 on the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders to HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH accordingly.

HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG will publish an update on the transfer report by the main shareholder as well as an interim statement on the audit of the adequacy of the increased cash compensation by the court appointed expert auditor, Mazars GmbH & Co. KG, Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, under https://www.hsbc.de/ ("Investor Relations", under the heading "Hauptversammlung").

Contact:

Robert von Heusinger +49-211-910-1664 robert.heusinger@hsbc.de

13-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG Königsallee 21/23 40212 Düsseldorf Germany Phone: 0211-910 - 1664 Fax: 0211-910 - 3143 E-mail: Robert.Heusinger@hsbc.de Internet: www.hsbc.de ISIN: DE0008115106, Liste sämtlicher emittierter ISIN veröffentlicht auf der Internetseite / List of all issued ISIN published on website http://www.about.hsbc.de/de-de/investor-relations/ad-hoc-disclosures WKN: 811510 Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich EQS News ID: 1148218

End of Announcement DGAP News Service