 

HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG: Increase of the squeeze out cash compensation for shares in HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG from EUR 67.93 to EUR 69.08

13-Nov-2020 / 22:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Düsseldorf, 13 November 2020 - As announced by HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG in an ad hoc announcement on 8 October 2020, HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH informed HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG on the same day that it determined the cash compensation for the intended squeeze-out of minority shareholders pursuant to sections 327a et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - "AktG") at EUR 67.93 per no-par-value bearer share of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG.

Today, HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH has informed the management board that it has decided to increase the cash compensation from EUR 67.93 to EUR 69.08 per no-par-value bearer share of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG due to a reduction of the base rate since 5 October 2020. Against this background, the management board of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG will amend its resolution proposal to the extraordinary general meeting of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG on 19 November 2020 on the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders to HSBC Germany Holdings GmbH accordingly.

HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG will publish an update on the transfer report by the main shareholder as well as an interim statement on the audit of the adequacy of the increased cash compensation by the court appointed expert auditor, Mazars GmbH & Co. KG, Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, under https://www.hsbc.de/ ("Investor Relations", under the heading "Hauptversammlung").

 

