Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Common and Preferred Distributions

The Company has declared three separate distributions of $0.08 per share on its common stock, payable on each of January 29, 2021, February 26, 2021 and March 31, 2021 to stockholders of record as of January 12, 2021, February 12, 2021 and March 12, 2021, respectively. The following schedule applies to the distributions:

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ECC, ECCB, ECCX, ECCY) today is pleased to announce the declaration of distributions on shares of the Company’s common stock.

Record Date Payable Date Amount per common share January 12, 2021 January 29, 2021 $0.08 February 12, 2021 February 26, 2021 $0.08 March 12, 2021 March 31, 2021 $0.08

Distributions on common stock are generally paid from net investment income (regular interest and dividends) and may also include capital gains and/or a return of capital. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to the Company’s stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the 2020 calendar year.

The Company is also pleased to announce the declaration of distributions on shares of the Company’s 7.75% Series B Term Preferred Stock due 2026 (the “Series B Term Preferred Stock”). The Company has declared a distribution of $0.161459 per share on its Series B Term Preferred Stock payable on each of January 29, 2021, February 26, 2021 and March 31, 2021. The following schedule applies to the distributions:

Record Date Payable Date Amount per share of Series B

Term Preferred Stock January 12, 2021 January 29, 2021 $0.161459 February 12, 2021 February 26, 2021 $0.161459 March 12, 2021 March 31, 2021 $0.161459

The distributions on the Series B Term Preferred Stock reflect an annual distribution rate of 7.75% of the $25 liquidation preference per share of the Series B Term Preferred Stock.