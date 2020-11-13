 

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Announces Results of Special Meeting of Stockholders Proposal to Liquidate and Dissolve the Fund Is Approved

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 22:30  |  35   |   |   

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: TLI) announced today the results of the votes cast at the special meeting of stockholders held on November 13, 2020.

Stockholders voted to approve the liquidation and dissolution of the Fund pursuant to the Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution adopted by the Board of Directors of the Fund.

It is expected that the effective date of the liquidation will be November 20, 2020 and the transfer agent will close the books of the Fund on that date (the “Liquidation Date”). The proportionate interests of stockholders in the assets of the Fund will be fixed on the basis of their respective holdings at the close of business on the Liquidation Date. The Fund expects its last trading day on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) to be on or about November 20, 2020. As such, it is expected that prior to the opening of business on November 23, 2020, the Fund will cease trading on the NYSE. The Fund will then liquidate and distribute its remaining net assets on or about November 30, 2020.

The Fund’s scheduled November distribution previously announced on August 19, 2020 will be paid to stockholders on or about November 30, 2020. The November 20, 2020 record date for such distribution remains the same.

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”), and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an affiliate of LMPFA and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources.

Contact the Fund at 1-888-777-0102 for additional information, or consult the Fund's web site at www.lmcef.com.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Fund Announcement

Source: Franklin Templeton

Wstrn Asset Crp/Sh USD jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Announces Results of Special Meeting of Stockholders Proposal to Liquidate and Dissolve the Fund Is Approved Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: TLI) announced today the results of the votes cast at the special meeting of stockholders held on November 13, 2020. Stockholders voted to approve the liquidation and dissolution of the Fund …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
TOTAL SE: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets ...
Urovant Sciences Enters Into Definitive Agreement for Sumitovant Biopharma to Acquire All ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Alphabet Inc. – GOOG, GOOGL
Final Results from the Phase 3 HELP Study Open-Label Extension Support TAKHZYRO (lanadelumab-flyo) ...
3M Reports Sales Information for Month of October 2020
Full Results From AFFIRM-AHF Study Show Ferinject Significantly Reduces Hospitalizations After ...
Frontdoor Expands On-Demand Home Services to 35 Markets with American Home Shield ProConnect
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Operations ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity