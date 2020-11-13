New Senior Provides Update for NAREIT REITworld 2020 Investor Conference

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNR) announced today that management will participate in the NAREIT REITworld 2020 Investor Conference. The conference is scheduled for November 17 – 19, 2020. New Senior is also providing the below updates:

New Senior’s operators finalized October ending occupancy after the Company reported its third quarter 2020 earnings results. Occupancy for October 2020 ended the month at 83.1%, down 20bps month-over-month, outperforming the preliminary estimate of down 40bps provided in conjunction with third quarter 2020 earnings on October 30, 2020. The outperformance was driven by strong move-in volume over the last several days of the month, which exceeded expectations.