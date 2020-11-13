 

New Senior Provides Update for NAREIT REITworld 2020 Investor Conference

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNR) announced today that management will participate in the NAREIT REITworld 2020 Investor Conference. The conference is scheduled for November 17 – 19, 2020. New Senior is also providing the below updates:

New Senior’s operators finalized October ending occupancy after the Company reported its third quarter 2020 earnings results. Occupancy for October 2020 ended the month at 83.1%, down 20bps month-over-month, outperforming the preliminary estimate of down 40bps provided in conjunction with third quarter 2020 earnings on October 30, 2020. The outperformance was driven by strong move-in volume over the last several days of the month, which exceeded expectations.

In addition, NAREIT recently named its 2021 Leadership Team, effective November 1, 2020. New Senior’s CEO & President Susan Givens has been elected as a member of the 2021 Executive Board.

ABOUT NEW SENIOR

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.

