Westlake Chemical Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2700 per share for the third quarter of 2020. This dividend will be payable on December 9, 2020, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2020.

This is the 65th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.