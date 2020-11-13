SELLAS Life Sciences Provides Business Update and Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLS) (“SELLAS” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“In the third quarter, we announced an important milestone for our Phase 3 REGAL study of galinpepimut-S (GPS) in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) when we received approval from the French regulatory authorities for our Investigational Medicinal Product Dossier (IMPD), which allows SELLAS to commence patient enrollment for the REGAL study in France,” said Angelos M. Stergiou, MD, ScD h.c., President and Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS. “We also strengthened our balance sheet during the quarter with a $9.2 million private placement of shares and warrants priced at-the-market. We are using the proceeds from the financing to continue to progress our ongoing GPS studies, as the Company moves closer to the multiple data readouts that are expected over the next 18 months, including the initial data review of our mesothelioma study by year end.”

Pipeline Highlights