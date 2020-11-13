Chembio Diagnostics Receives ANVISA Approval for DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test System in Brazil

The DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test system is designed to detect SARS-CoV-2 antigens in only 20 minutes. The detection of specific SARS-CoV-2 viral antigens implies a current infection by the virus responsible for COVID-19 cases. The DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test system consists of a DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test cartridge, a DPP Micro Reader 1 or DPP Micro Reader 2 analyzer, and a minimally invasive nasal swab.

Clinical trial data demonstrates sensitivity of 96.0% at zero to six days from the onset of symptoms and specificity of 98.7% on symptomatic population as compared to PCR tests.

“We are grateful for the rapid review and approval of our DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen assay by ANVISA. The exceptional performance of this assay highlights again the value and flexibility of our DPP technology,” stated Javan Esfandiari, Chembio’s Vice President and Chief Science & Technology Officer. “We believe helping people understand their infection status has shown to be one of the most effective methods for controlling the spread of COVID-19. Enabling patients and providers to know this information at the point-of-care in 20 minutes can help further reduce the risk of virus transmission and improve patient outcomes. We are very proud to offer this test in Brazil and assist in efforts to manage the global pandemic.”

Chembio Diagnostics Brazil, formerly Orangelife Comercio e Industria Ltda., is Chembio’s Brazilian commercial subsidiary that Chembio acquired in November 2019. Offering leading point-of-care tests to Brazilian state, private, and pharmacy markets, Chembio Diagnostics Brazil also provides local support to the Company’s long-time partner Bio-Manguinhos.

“Combined with ANVISA’s prior Approval for Emergency Use of the DPP COVID-19 IgM/IgG assay, we are now able to offer the Brazilian healthcare system tests that detect active infections and provide antibody status that both run on the same Micro Reader analyzers. Our test systems are rapid, accurate, and ideal for decentralized testing which can help expand access to testing across communities,” stated Charles Caso, Chembio’s Vice President, Sales and Marketing. “We view Brazil as one of the most attractive infectious disease testing markets in the world, and we plan to expand the commercial team at Chembio Diagnostics Brazil to leverage our growing portfolio of approved tests in the country.”