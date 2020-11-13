 

Chembio Diagnostics Receives ANVISA Approval for DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test System in Brazil

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 22:40  |  64   |   |   

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostic company focused on infectious diseases, today announced that its subsidiary Chembio Diagnostics Brazil Ltda. has received regulatory approval from Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA) to market the DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test system in Brazil.

The DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test system is designed to detect SARS-CoV-2 antigens in only 20 minutes. The detection of specific SARS-CoV-2 viral antigens implies a current infection by the virus responsible for COVID-19 cases. The DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test system consists of a DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test cartridge, a DPP Micro Reader 1 or DPP Micro Reader 2 analyzer, and a minimally invasive nasal swab.

Clinical trial data demonstrates sensitivity of 96.0% at zero to six days from the onset of symptoms and specificity of 98.7% on symptomatic population as compared to PCR tests.

“We are grateful for the rapid review and approval of our DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen assay by ANVISA. The exceptional performance of this assay highlights again the value and flexibility of our DPP technology,” stated Javan Esfandiari, Chembio’s Vice President and Chief Science & Technology Officer. “We believe helping people understand their infection status has shown to be one of the most effective methods for controlling the spread of COVID-19. Enabling patients and providers to know this information at the point-of-care in 20 minutes can help further reduce the risk of virus transmission and improve patient outcomes. We are very proud to offer this test in Brazil and assist in efforts to manage the global pandemic.”

Chembio Diagnostics Brazil, formerly Orangelife Comercio e Industria Ltda., is Chembio’s Brazilian commercial subsidiary that Chembio acquired in November 2019. Offering leading point-of-care tests to Brazilian state, private, and pharmacy markets, Chembio Diagnostics Brazil also provides local support to the Company’s long-time partner Bio-Manguinhos.

“Combined with ANVISA’s prior Approval for Emergency Use of the DPP COVID-19 IgM/IgG assay, we are now able to offer the Brazilian healthcare system tests that detect active infections and provide antibody status that both run on the same Micro Reader analyzers. Our test systems are rapid, accurate, and ideal for decentralized testing which can help expand access to testing across communities,” stated Charles Caso, Chembio’s Vice President, Sales and Marketing. “We view Brazil as one of the most attractive infectious disease testing markets in the world, and we plan to expand the commercial team at Chembio Diagnostics Brazil to leverage our growing portfolio of approved tests in the country.”

Seite 1 von 2
Chembio Diagnostics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chembio Diagnostics Receives ANVISA Approval for DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test System in Brazil HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostic company focused on infectious diseases, today announced that its subsidiary Chembio Diagnostics Brazil Ltda. has …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public ...
Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test Receives Brazilian MAPA ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on its Ifenprodil Phase 2 Clinical Trials Featured on ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Chembio Diagnostics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
23.10.20
Chembio Diagnostics to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020
15.10.20
Chembio Diagnostics Submits EUA Application for DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test System

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:57 Uhr
67
CHEMBIO Diagnostics Inc. - Anbieter von Point-of-Care-Diagnostikprodukten