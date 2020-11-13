 

Brownie’s Marine Group Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 22:45  |  53   |   |   

Pompano Beach, Florida, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownies Marine Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BWMG), a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of tankless dive equipment and high pressure air and industrial compressors in the marine industry, announces today that Mr. Christopher Constable has been named a Chief Executive Officer of the public company, while Mr. Robert Carmichael will remain Chairman, and President of the Company. Mr. Constable has also been appointed to the Board of Directors of BWMG.

Robert Carmichael, Chairman and President, stated, “Chris was brought in earlier this year on a consulting basis, and has done a great job for us. As we move the Company to the next stage of growth with our different business units, we feel his numerous operating and financial skill sets can help to get us there faster.”

“I’m impressed with what Robert and the rest of the team have been able to accomplish to date. This Company is building some of the coolest and best engineered products in the marine industry.” Christopher Constable, Chief Executive Officer of BWMG stated. “I cannot possibly replace the knowledge and experience that Robert brings to the Company, and I look forward to working side by side with him as he uses his unique skill set to dive into special projects aimed at growing revenue across all business lines. We have a few specific goals that we are laser focused on, including growing top line, improving operations using a data driven decision making process, leading a systematic M&A process, and driving shareholder value through communicating those efforts to investors.”

Mr. Constable's previous experiences included several operating and financial roles, including being the Former Chief Financial Officer of Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCPK:BSFC), and a consultant at Gateway Capital Corp. where he working with companies to improve their financial performance and with lenders to analyze the financial and reporting capabilities of prospective lending customers. He began his career in commercial banking where he worked for banking institutions in Maryland and Florida in multiple capacities in commercial lending. Mr. Constable received his BS in Finance with an Accounting Minor from the Merrick School of Business at the University of Baltimore.

Seite 1 von 3
Brownie's Marine Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brownie’s Marine Group Announces New Chief Executive Officer Pompano Beach, Florida, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Brownies Marine Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BWMG), a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of tankless dive equipment and high pressure air and industrial compressors in the marine …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public ...
Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test Receives Brazilian MAPA ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on its Ifenprodil Phase 2 Clinical Trials Featured on ...
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. (BWMG) Announces Product Availability on Amazon.com