Brownie’s Marine Group Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Robert Carmichael, Chairman and President, stated, “Chris was brought in earlier this year on a consulting basis, and has done a great job for us. As we move the Company to the next stage of growth with our different business units, we feel his numerous operating and financial skill sets can help to get us there faster.”

Pompano Beach, Florida, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownies Marine Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BWMG), a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of tankless dive equipment and high pressure air and industrial compressors in the marine industry, announces today that Mr. Christopher Constable has been named a Chief Executive Officer of the public company, while Mr. Robert Carmichael will remain Chairman, and President of the Company. Mr. Constable has also been appointed to the Board of Directors of BWMG.

“I’m impressed with what Robert and the rest of the team have been able to accomplish to date. This Company is building some of the coolest and best engineered products in the marine industry.” Christopher Constable, Chief Executive Officer of BWMG stated. “I cannot possibly replace the knowledge and experience that Robert brings to the Company, and I look forward to working side by side with him as he uses his unique skill set to dive into special projects aimed at growing revenue across all business lines. We have a few specific goals that we are laser focused on, including growing top line, improving operations using a data driven decision making process, leading a systematic M&A process, and driving shareholder value through communicating those efforts to investors.”

Mr. Constable's previous experiences included several operating and financial roles, including being the Former Chief Financial Officer of Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCPK:BSFC), and a consultant at Gateway Capital Corp. where he working with companies to improve their financial performance and with lenders to analyze the financial and reporting capabilities of prospective lending customers. He began his career in commercial banking where he worked for banking institutions in Maryland and Florida in multiple capacities in commercial lending. Mr. Constable received his BS in Finance with an Accounting Minor from the Merrick School of Business at the University of Baltimore.