Northern Star Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $250,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Northern Star Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue an initial target business in any stage of its corporate evolution or in any industry or sector, it initially intends to focus its search on target businesses primarily in the beauty, wellness, self-care, fashion, e-commerce, subscription and digital-media sectors. The Company is led by Joanna Coles, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Ledecky, President and Chief Operating Officer.

Northern Star Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units were listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and began trading on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, under the ticker symbol “STIC.U”. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “STIC” and “STIC WS,” respectively.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. acted as the sole book running manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Telephone: 1-800-831-9146.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on November 10, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

