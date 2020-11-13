 

Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Investor Call for November 24, 2020

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) announced today that it will issue third quarter 2020 financial results after the close of the market on Monday, November 23, 2020 and will host the quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.  Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 9:00 AM, U.S. Eastern Standard Time. The dial-in number for the call for participants in the United States is +1-877-293-5491 (conference ID 9939707). International callers should dial +1-914-495-8526 (conference ID 9939707). Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/itnuz76f

Date: November 24, 2020
Time: 9:00 AM EST
   
Listen via Internet:  https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/itnuz76f
   
United States: +1 877-293-5491 (conference ID: 9939707)
International: +1 914-495-8526 (conference ID: 9939707)
   

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys, and other ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

CONTACT:

Gaurav Mehta, EVP - Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@ferroglobe.com 

 


